Labour Party? It’s a sinking ship

Big problem is that all the people up for election to leader of Labour (now as wrongly named as somehow a party of the working man as the Liberal Democrats are as a party of free speech and democracy) are complicit in the massive misreading of the mood of voters in UK, and that is why their ship hit the iceberg of public opinion and came off worst.

And the band played on – as the crew rearranged the deckchairs.

Chris Smith, Horsehay

