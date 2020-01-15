Members urgently needed to prevent demise of group

This represents considerable effort by The Province with its active membership now being under 20 in number. The work to support local charities by The Buffs in Shropshire has been going on for more than a hundred years. The Buffs also of course give support to its members in time of need.

Sadly, however, this desirable situation is likely to come to an end as membership declines rapidly.

The decline and eventual demise can only be rescued by the enrolment of new members.

Men of good character over 18 years are badly needed. If you would like to play a more active part in supporting the community, supporting your fellow man and enjoy good fellowship with men of a similar mind please talk to us about enrolment. It only requires two hours a week of your time.

We also appeal to those Buffs whose membership has lapsed for whatever reason. You are still Buffs and will be particularly welcomed.

More information is available at shropshirebuffs.btck.co.uk, shrewsbury-castle-lodge-raob.btck.co.uk, raobgle.org.uk, or email me raob280213@gmail.com

Eric T Jones, RAOB

