Light up your life

They make the place look a bit more cheerful. I prefer to call them winter festival lights and would happily leave them up from when the hour changes in autumn till when it changes back in spring.

My wife however has other ideas, so we do the normal compromise and put them up and take them down when she says I can.

Chris Smith, Horsehay

