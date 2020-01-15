Light up your life

Advertising
Ron Jones(Letters, January 10) goes to great lengths to explain the purpose of Christmas lights, but the only reason I put lights up is that it brightens up the dark winter days.
They make the place look a bit more cheerful. I prefer to call them winter festival lights and would happily leave them up from when the hour changes in autumn till when it changes back in spring.
My wife however has other ideas, so we do the normal compromise and put them up and take them down when she says I can.
Chris Smith, Horsehay
