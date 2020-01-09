Yes, legalisation of assisted dying is inevitable - and a good thing

But that is where our shared opinions end. I see this change as a hugely beneficial one for people like me, who have terminal conditions that cause us a great deal of suffering, for our loved ones, who are put in terrible positions by our cruel laws, and for society as a whole, which would be far better protected under assisted dying legislation than the current system.

The vast majority of the British public is on my side, and I know that more and more MPs are changing their minds on the issue.

Politicians would do well to listen to those they serve, stop resisting inevitable change and instead contribute to ensuring that future legislation is as safe and effective as possible.

Noel Conway, Garmston

