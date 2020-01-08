Pledge to be kind

Menu

Readers' letters

Now a New Year is upon us, I would like to urge everyone to make a resolution to be kinder and more compassionate to anyone with whom you disagree or who holds different views to those you hold.

Especially let us commit, when using social media, not to text anything we would not say face to face to that person nor anything that we would not want to hear said against us.

Let us make this a year for the coming together of our communities in all their varied and diverse aspects, to learn from each other and to listen and find ways forward to a better, more sustainable and kindly society.

Angie Zelter, Knighton

