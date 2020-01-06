Once great party is no longer fit for political purpose

Indeed, Mr Len McCluskey paid tribute to Jeremy Corbyn for changing British politics forever. As Jeremy is almost venerated by the hard left this comes as no surprise. He certainly changed British politics – but for the wrong reasons! A loss of 59 Labour MPs does not constitute the winning of the political argument by any stretch of any imagination!

Labour lost the last general election because of Brexit, because Jo’s Liberal Democrats split the Labour vote, because of a right wing media conspiracy, (a shabby indictment of the intellectual capacity of the electorate if ever there was one), and because of Nigel Farage. The hard left, Unite, the NEC, and Momentum will never accept the stark reality of the rejection of Marxism, but are determined to pursue their false phantoms of glory. They are not bothered that this once great party is no longer fit for purpose – the experiment must be continued, in spite of the fact that it has failed completely.

I do not know who in the moderate centre left can regain control, so that this party can once again serve the working class – its very raison d’etre, but regaining control is mandatory. Why? Reason one – Boris is now the champion of the working class. Think about that. Reason two – there is no effective opposition – I am not sure that is good for democracy. Reason three – and this is more important than the first two put together, this party not only faces a long period of opposition, but whilst this hard left clique is in charge, the party faces political extinction. Get on with it!

Mr D N Grant, Ludlow

