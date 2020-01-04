Our reflective letter to the UK with hope about moving forward

We did try and relax by watching Channel 4’s alternative version of The Sound Of Music, where Maria gets shot on top of the mountain before singing, but decided it was not for us.

So as we sat and relaxed we decided to write a love letter to the UK.

This reflective mood allowed us not only to be nostalgic about the past (i.e. forgetting the bad bits), but hopeful for the UK going forward.

With this Brexit mess decided, well not ended but surely it is, “the end of the beginning”.

What a way with words Churchill had sometimes during the war years, to give the population of the UK a voice.

You see Uncle Norbert and I are fed up with the UK being used as a punch bag by Channel 4 and the BBC’s Today programme. As if the UK should be seeking forgiveness for the “sins” of time and place.

As has been said: “The past is a foreign country. They do things differently there”.

We have a history that is there to be debated over not to be used to continually put the country down and provide fifth rate “comedians” with a living.

So let’s keep driving on the left.

Let’s keep queuing.

Let’s keep moaning about the weather.

And most importantly, let’s never lose our British sense of humour.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

