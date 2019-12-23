Brexit outweighed all other concerns

Working alongside over 120 volunteers from across the Shrewsbury & Atcham constituency party, they slogged into the dark and rainy nights with a dedication and enthusiasm that was humbling.

Amidst a range of views on Brexit, Boris and Jeremy, we found that people were – overwhelmingly – fed-up of the harshness that austerity has brought into our society.

The grinding poverty, normality of food banks, and shocking sight of increasing homelessness on our streets.

Frustration that the climate crisis is not reflected in local bus services, congestion solutions or respect for our green belt.

And distress at the state of our NHS locally as it literally crumbles in front of our eyes.

And yet. Brexit has overruled all these concerns to deliver a Conservative MP locally and a majority government nationally.

Daniel Kawczynski and the Conservative party will be responsible, and held accountable, for what happens next.

Over the next five years, the Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour party will continue to support local people, charities and communities.

We will continue to work towards a fairer society for everyone.

Thank you to all 19,804 voters who put their trust in us at this election.

We will never give up hope, and will be ready to return at the earliest opportunity to offer our vision for a compassionate community in Shrewsbury & Atcham.

Dr Julia Buckley, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Shrewsbury & Atcham

