Goodbye to towers

Who would have thought with the ever increasing house building and further demand for electricity, we would experience such a sight?

Still the EU, in its infinite wisdom, has decreed all power stations over a certain age must be decommissioned, so bye bye cooling towers, along with common sense, and hello to yet more houses and probably power outages!

W I Huxley, Reabrook

