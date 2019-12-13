Our way of life is to blame for NHS being on its knees

We have created a toxic society environmentally, psychologically, and personally with regard to the choices each of us make.

We eat toxic “food”, demand ever more toxic technology and internet service, watch toxic films which are increasingly violent and degrading, and create harmful allergy-creating homes by filling them with toxic furnishings and toxic cleaning materials.

Our bodies collapse under the weight of all this pollution and the demand on the health service is increasing exponentially, causing it too, to collapse.

Why blame the politicians for that? Blame them instead for not cleaning up our society and putting in place preventative measures. If they cracked down on the manufacture of plastics for a start, they would immediately kill two birds with one stone; no more mass-produced ready-meals, or tons of sugar in endless plastic packaging.

The trouble with that is, that as soon as they try to offer good advice, they get accused of “nannying” us just as they did when seat belts became a legal requirement, but if they can do it with smoking, they can do it with all the rubbish food, which pretends to be good for us, like chlorinated lettuces and chemically coated fruit and vegetable assassins, all containing payloads of carcinogens.

N Jones, Shrewsbury

