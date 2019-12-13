Evidence indeed

When I was young, especially during the 1950s and 1960s, we could guarantee heavy snowfalls every winter.

Snowfalls were typically at least six inches deep. Sometimes up to eight, or even 12 inches in a severe winter. We would build snowmen five or six feet tall.

During the past 30 years or so, I have noticed a significant change. Snowfall has diminished to the point that it is no longer guaranteed.

What little snow we get now is barely enough to make snowballs, much less a snowman. If that is not evidence of significant climatic change, I would like the sceptics to tell us what more evidence they require.

Michael Cliff, Dudley

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.