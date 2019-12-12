Pupils’ tribute to a lost landmark on Ironbridge skyline

These towers, these towers, Full of coal,

These towers, these towers, Can see the North Pole.

These towers, so old, But still stand bold,

So sad to see you go, Even the crow.

You had to collapse, Maybe now perhaps,

When you start falling, I’ll start calling.

From miles away I could hear, I could feel my tear,

Your huge explosion was blinding, You had so much bling.

Goodbye, goodbye, You were an angel that could fly,

Your end was so appealing, We had so much feeling.

Harriet McCarney and Keira Parkes, Redhill Primary Academy

