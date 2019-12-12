If Boris is voted in expect to discover his true nature

Even with his connections it is not possible that a person so buffoonish could rise to the most important job in the country. The real Johnson, helped by his sinister advisers, is a cynical operator, playing a compliant media and citizens to achieve his aims.

Should voters be persuaded to give his party a majority, we shall see, in addition to the often-mentioned further damage to the NHS and ‘baked in’, as the IFS called it, austerity, massive moves to make our country less democratic including Tory-favouring boundary changes, unnecessary need for voter ID, unspecified changes to the Human Rights Act and the reduction of scrutiny of the government by parliament and the courts.

I think that we can expect the true Johnson to be revealed then as the despot emerges from the chrysalis of the buffoon and his true nature as a ‘nasty piece of work’ need no longer be hidden.

John Higson, Horderley

