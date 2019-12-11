Show compassion

We are the sixth richest country in the world and yet this Christmas, in our lovely town, we will have people sleeping on the streets. We will have the food bank providing families with the Christmas dinner that they can’t afford, and frail, elderly people will be stacked up in corridors in our A&E.

I love Christmas – the food, the presents and spending time with family and friends – but this year, more than anything, I want a compassionate government that looks after its people. A government for the many and not just the few.

Teresa Adams, Shrewsbury

