When will animal welfare be top of political agenda?

When are we going to get what is truly for the long term good of people and our planet?

Surely our most fundamental principle is that animal abuse needs to end. I haven’t seen any political party that has put animals at the top of their agenda, as we are too busy talking about Prince Andrew and other celebrity scandals.

I don’t know if anyone else is as fed-up as I am, that every time there is a meeting about climate change, it’s all about humans and not the other species that we share the planet with? This is called “speciesism”, which is nothing more than another type of racism.

From farm animals to wildlife, we have a moral duty to protect animals. We are currently seeing a genocide of badgers in this country, for example.

Whenever we are discussing animals, their suffering is seldom mentioned.

All this brings me back to my initial point – who to vote for in the forthcoming election?

The UK has a reputation of being the world’s leading animal-loving nation – however, we need to see this reflected in a political party.

Without being biased, I guess the closest is the Green Party – and even they don’t put animal protection as a top priority.

Advertising

Lorraine Parker, Much Wenlock

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.