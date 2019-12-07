Class sizes affect ability of schools to teach children

The local schools (both primary and secondary) are over capacity now and it’s having a detrimental effect on the town’s children.

Last year we felt we had little choice but to pull out of a house sale because our son didn’t gain a place in the local school.

We didn’t want to commit to a daily commute or risk the possibility that his siblings would not get into the same school in the future. We also wanted him to live near his school friends and become a part of the local community.

We are not the only family I know that this has happened to.

Shropshire Council’s Director of Children’s Services is quoted in your paper as saying there are 5,000 spare school spaces across the county but people should have the choice to send their children to their local school – it’s better for the environment, the local community and the child’s wellbeing.

Our local schools are full to capacity and class sizes are some of the highest in the country. Despite this almost every school in Shrewsbury has faced budget cuts year on year. How can our schools provide good education under these circumstances?

A Lloyd, Shrewsbury

