Help give pets a happy Christmas

But with no government funding, we need your help to take care of precious pets in need of urgent treatment this Christmas.

Our devoted vet teams will treat over 41,000 pets this December including fixing broken bones, treating chronic conditions and relieving suffering and pain. If it wasn’t for us, many of these much-loved pets wouldn’t get the care they desperately need and deserve.

Pet lovers can support our #SaveAStar appeal by visiting www.pdsa.org.uk/stars where you can read real life stories about pets we’ve saved and cared for. Even the smallest gift can make the biggest difference and will help make Christmas the happy and special time it should be.

On behalf of the pets whose lives you’ll help save, thank you.

Olivia Anderson-Nathan, Veterinary Surgeon, PDSA, Telford

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.