Our voice can be heard in election

Democracies very rarely go to war with each other – it is therefore fairer to say that the adoption of democracy is far more likely to have brought about the current decades of peace.

True to say, that yes, the two most imperialistic continental countries – Germany and France – were founder members of the now EU, and appear to have put aside their ambitions to conquer most of Europe by force. But there again many believe that what those two countries could not do by military might they are achieving by stealth aided by the unwitting acquiescence of many of the other member states.

Of course, the EU is less of a democracy than Britain is (and we have little to crow about) but come December 12 the people here can influence who will be running this country (unless we stay in the EU) but we will not have a say in who runs the European Union – the Commissioners are merely appointed by member states’ governments, neither elected or accountable to the EU citizens.

Edward Higginbottom, Shrewsbury

