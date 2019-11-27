Nurses have shed tears due to the lack of resources

I have to say it doesn’t always feel like we are living in a wealthy country. I can’t be alone amongst the millions of people who use the NHS who have the strong feeling that we may be rich but certainly not enough of our resources are being directed towards the NHS.

Sometimes the lack of sufficient funding feels so counter-productive.

Here’s an example. I have a progressive neurological disease. I’m really grateful that we have an NHS that’s helping me to keep it under some sort of control.

However, I have had a number of periods when for funding reasons, it has been impossible to access the drug that I need. This has led to huge stress, my condition deteriorating further and secondary problems arising from that. In the long term, additional funding has been needed to deal with these extra complications.

Wouldn’t it be good for all of us to see a properly funded and resourced NHS?

In the last few years I have seen experienced nurses cry with the stress that our NHS is under. When I have had to wait at the A&E at RSH for over 13 hours before seeing a doctor I have wept myself at the state our NHS now seems to be in.

Yvonne Redfern, Pontesbury

