Menu

Advertising

‘Smiler’ alienated much of electorate

Readers' letters | Published:

Under Jo Smiler Swinson the Liberal Democrats have made great strides in alienating much of the electorate.

Jo Swinson

First, there was “we are staying in Europe” and will ignore the will of the people, and then they were in cahoots with a party dedicated to breaking up the UK, the SNP, over trying to get an election on December 9th instead of the 12th.

Still why should Smiler worry, when it all goes wrong at the election she can always get a job as Nick Clegg’s assistant at Facebook.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters Voices

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News