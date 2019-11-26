‘Smiler’ alienated much of electorate

First, there was “we are staying in Europe” and will ignore the will of the people, and then they were in cahoots with a party dedicated to breaking up the UK, the SNP, over trying to get an election on December 9th instead of the 12th.

Still why should Smiler worry, when it all goes wrong at the election she can always get a job as Nick Clegg’s assistant at Facebook.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

