Did you forget the plight of this lady?

However, you know, Nigel, that Johnson is an inveterate liar who can’t be trusted to run a garden let alone a country. Even his old boss the owner of the Telegraph admitted he lied to him, as he lied to the Queen.

But one thing that he will be forever damned for is the plight of a lady who is undergoing the horrors of life in an Iranian jail, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, thanks to the gross incompetence of Johnson.

Did you Nigel, and other Tory supporters conveniently forget this lady, or is it that if you close your eyes and your minds she may conveniently go away? Johnson is a national disgrace!

Tim Wasdell, Shifnal

