Plenty of evidence exists that sport is beneficial for us

If he had been present at Shifnal’s Bright Star Boxing Academy on November 16, he would have heard brave testimonies from members whose lives have been dramatically changed through participation in the sport.

There was a young woman who had many problems. She is now successfully competing and coaching.

There are sessions for men with poor mental health and female victims of abuse.

There are many varied sport clubs run by dedicated volunteers who give youngsters exercise, discipline and purpose in their lives.

I hope that Peter Rhodes will accept this as the evidence which he sought.

Jenny Johnson, Shifnal

