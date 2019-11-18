News about A&E is not good at all, it’s farcical rather

It’s not, Mr Pritchard; it’s a contemptible display of indifference to the basic needs of the wider community.

Residents of Telford, East Shropshire and beyond will instantly recognise it as a farcical manoeuvre which, if implemented, will almost certainly result in The Princess Royal Hospital never having a full A&E service, and consequentially the loss of the children’s unit since they must be co-terminus.

The previous decisions of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Future Fit must not be considered to be beyond revision.

There is still time for change, we may have a change in government; in which case SaTH decisions can be quickly overturned, and if there isn’t there may be a more enlightened Health Secretary.

Bob Groom, Telford

