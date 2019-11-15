Time for Farage to be Lord of Brexit

For his stance on uncontrolled immigration to the UK at a time when to raise such concerns meant being branded racist and concerns over the EU?

By creating UKIP to give such concerns the oxygen of publicity and pushing the Government into a referendum in 2016? For creating the Brexit Party to help keep Brexit on the straight and narrow?

If the Conservatives had any sense they would be talking to Mr Farage, behind closed doors, and tell him that his work is nearly complete and the final part of that work would be for him to disband the Brexit Party, fully support the Conservatives in getting a majority in the House of Commons and for Mr Farage to be made our Special Economic Ambassador to the USA, with a seat in the House of Lords as Lord Brexit.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury