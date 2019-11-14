Is a crackdown on taxi drivers truly necessary?

Can I ask why the council feels this is necessary?

I am a regular user of taxis. I use a taxi service three, sometimes four times a week because I do not drive a car.

The nearest railway station is two miles from my home and the bus service in my village is practically non-existent. I need the taxi service.

The taxi drivers I come across are honest, polite and pleasant. I have never felt unsafe.

The only fear I have is if Telford and Wrekin Council put draconian measures in place. Will this put people off being taxi drivers? If so, we could have a shortage of them.

L Jack, Telford

