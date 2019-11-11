Remembering our soldiers’ sacrifice

As we gather together a century on,

To remember those who our liberty has won,

Men who bravely at the bugles call

Went forth into the cannons maul,

Their valour each day put to the test,

In a dug out maze they took their rest.

Those who died in blood and mire

Tangled, torn in the twisted wire,

Thousands perished in a single day

Did they cry for loved ones far away?

Did they pray for victory, battle glory?

Gassed and wounded, this their story

Now, in foreign fields cut in marble stone

On cenotaphs their numbers shown,

And, those who have no burial place,

In mud engulfed, there was no trace,

No grave on which to lay a wreath,

Only their memory that fed the grief.

Do not forget the sacrifice made

For our freedom, their lives they laid

Not just this day, 11th November

Their sacrifice we should remember.

Suzanne Proudley, Rowton

