What do you mean by inappropriate?
Robert Monro’s recent letter complains about Daniel Kawcynzski MP attempting to get the Polish Prime Minister to veto a Brexit extension – saying that he does not believe it appropriate to ask the leader of another country to intervene in our domestic politics.
Well, what does he think the EU has been doing since 1973?
What does he think the other 27 Heads of Government and assorted EU officious officials have been doing since 23 June 2016?
Why does he feel that it is appropriate for assorted Remainer MPs to trot over to Brussels to plot with EU officials to ensure that they agree to provide ever more extensions to the so-called Brexit negotiating period?
Edward Higginbottom, Shrewsbury
