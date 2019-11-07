What do you mean by inappropriate?

Well, what does he think the EU has been doing since 1973?

What does he think the other 27 Heads of Government and assorted EU officious officials have been doing since 23 June 2016?

Why does he feel that it is appropriate for assorted Remainer MPs to trot over to Brussels to plot with EU officials to ensure that they agree to provide ever more extensions to the so-called Brexit negotiating period?

Edward Higginbottom, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.