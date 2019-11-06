Where are all the democrats in this silliest of seasons?

Do these people read or watch any news? There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Boris tried his best, he got a deal – not a good deal – but a deal we could perhaps live with, only to be scuppered by those MPs determined to deny the will of the people.

A majority of people voted to leave. It was every MP’s duty to carry out the will of the people.

A good deal was not on from the word go because of the efforts of MPs who denied the will of the majority and gave the EU the impression that as traitors they could deny the majority vote and stay in.

I wish the daft-as-a-brush people would refrain from not telling the truth.

Boris tried, but was sunk by the undemocratic unliberal Remoaners (no such word as unliberal but it serves a purpose).

Heaven forbid if Corbyn wins. He is not Labour.

Wake up people. We will be getting a communist state living in poverty if him and his shadow cabinet win, and a dictatorship if it’s the Swinson mob, who says she will thwart the majority vote and cancel Brexit.

Democrats, where are you?

D L Barnett, Arleston

