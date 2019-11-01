Thanks for coming to Artsfest events despite weather

However, we were delighted that several of our events enjoyed record audiences – over 500 people and children visited the Adult Art and School Calendar paintings exhibition over the weekend.

Sadly, the Creative Drayton Event and Gingerbreadman hunt suffered very badly on Saturday because of the weather and the big rugby match probably did not help!

This was such a shame as there were many lovely stalls in the Beacon Centre with fantastic items and gifts for sale, plus an amazing demonstration of sugarcraft and Tracey Lowe, with members of her family, serving delicious homemade soups, sandwiches and cakes all day.

As always, we also need to thank our growing number of local community groups who host an amazing collection of events each year including the local Archery, Martial Arts and Phoenix Centre groups contributing for the first time this year. We hope that everyone who came enjoyed themselves.

Finally, through the marvellous fundraising efforts of the hosts of our fringe events, a grant from the town council and generous public donations at the festival this year, the Artsfest team will now be able to start planning for next year’s Drayton Arts Festival during the last weekend in October 2020.

Suzanne Edwards, Drayton Artsfest Co-ordinator

