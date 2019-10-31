Asking Polish PM to help is not right

In your article of October 24, he emphasises how much the UK has done to assist Poland over the years, not least in supporting their accession to the EU and welcoming so many Poles to this country, but now he asks them to hasten our exit from the very club that we helped them to join!

This in itself sends very confusing messages about the value of being in the EU but, far more importantly, I do not believe it is at all appropriate for a British MP to ask the leader of another country to intervene in our domestic politics.

Robert Monro, Whitchurch

