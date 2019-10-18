Readers asked to offer reaction on thoughts in letter

There has also been considerable publicity given to the destruction that is being caused through plastic waste and the need for us all to care for God’s earth – and rightly so.

However, some friends of mine have been thinking that 2,000 years ago it was predicted that the heavens will pass away with a terrible noise, and the very elements themselves will disappear with fire, and the earth and everything on it will be found to deserve judgment.

This is not a popular subject these days when so much thought and desire is given to material things and preserving it all for the coming generations. By itself, if this were our only thought and hope, we would be full of despair, and this is understandable, because many feel that unless the whole world is motivated to change, things have gone too far.

Thankfully there is a glorious hope for those who have faith in God and that is to look forward to a new heaven and a new earth that God has promised.

For those who are waiting for these things to happen, we are exhorted to make every effort to be found living peaceful lives that are pure and blameless in His sight. We are to be on our guard… and not lose our secure footing.

The God who created the world and when He had finished said that everything was very good, is being patient for our sake. He doesn’t want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent. Our Lord’s patience is to give people time… Many will scoff and mock at these thoughts, but I can’t remain silent when there is such good news to share! What do readers think?

Roy Whittall, Oswestry

