It is time everyone accepted we are leaving the EU

There are so many people who believe the popular misconceptions that the EU in some ways is of any benefit at all to the United Kingdom. It is not! For example some think there is a European bank that hands out millions of pounds to whichever country asks for it. In the case of the UK, what comes our way is only part of the billions that it costs us in membership fees.

Again there is the belief that there is a European army that has kept the peace, this is nonsense, it is NATO that has ensured the peace. Bosnia and the Ukraine emphasise the ineffectiveness of the EU at peace-keeping.

As for European diplomacy, it was ex-PM David Cameron who spent considerable time, and one would hope, effort trying to get something from the EU only to return empty-handed, that has been the case ever since negotiations began with the intransigent European Union. It is sad that so many ex-PMs are now spouting off about this and that when in essence they failed the people whilst in office, if they had not then they would still be in office.

I cannot imagine the EU coughing up the billions of pounds that would address all the roads problems in the UK but when we have left, then we will have the money for this and all the issues raised, for example by John Crowe, in his letter in the Shropshire Star on October 7.

Quite how people can call for another vote to be considered democratic, I do not know, while blatantly ignoring the democratic vote that we have already had, over three long years ago.

Peter Harman, Newport

