Please can you be considerate to me and my dog

There are however, a considerable number of cyclists out there who seem to think they own the dual pavement/cycle path, showing no consideration when approaching me and my Guide Dog at great speed without worrying about the problems this could cause.

There have been many occasions when a cyclist has approached and passed us at such a speed that both myself and my Guide Dog have jumped, causing my dog to move towards the road. Luckily this has not resulted, as yet, with us ending under an approaching vehicle which could happen as the pavement in question is alongside a very busy road.

On one occasion a cyclist actually hit my Guide Dog and simply carried on without stopping despite me shouting after them what they had done. Luckily my dog was not hurt and not too badly shook up.

This could have resulted in my Guide Dog being withdrawn due to injury or loss of confidence which would have meant he was unreliable when working. As the cost of Guide Dog from birth to retirement is around £57,000 this could have been a disgraceful and unnecessary waste of one of these amazing dogs. It could also have ended with the speeding cyclist knocked off their cycle which I have no doubt they would have said was my fault.

I know that I may not always be on the pavement side of the combined pavement and cycle path but the problem is my dog only sees this as a pavement and does not understand the signs that denote part of it is a cycle path nor does he know the Highway Code. The other problem is that I have no sight at all and again I know I am on the pavement, safely off the road but not which half of the pavement I am walking on. I have had many obscenities and rude comments shouted at me, telling me to get out of their way and ‘it is not surprising that people like me get hurt’.

This in itself shows the type of people I have to put up with on a far too regular basis.

To these people, I am sure they know who they are, I am very sorry that I get in your way and that your lives are so busy that you are unable to slow down for even a few seconds and allow a Guide Dog to walk safely on a pavement.

I do not think I am asking for much, just a little consideration and courtesy which funnily enough is exactly what cyclists claim they do not get from car drivers. If a cyclist wants to not encounter me and my Guide Dog on the pavement because we slow them down then I suggest they take their chances with the cars and take to the roads.

Lindsey Rowlands, Shrewsbury

