BBC serves up dull dramas

We have dull dramas and killings pushed on us, and once believable dramas such as EastEnders and Casualty have become pot boilers of the worst kind.

Hyped up melodrama with hideously noisy music in the case of Peaky Blinders. Murder on the streets of Brum, as if there wasn’t enough real crime!

Maybe I am one in a thousand who values informative viewing such as The Sky at Night, and the science shows which stimulate the little grey cells. I would also add the antique shows, when they aren’t repeats, and maybe Pointless and Mastermind.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy drama but not the sort the BBC make and show. We have produced some great writers in this country such as Wells, Conan Doyle, Dickens, Greene, Rendell, James, Rankin etc. We are the homeland of Shakespeare and of the music of Elgar and Vaughan Williams. These writers and composers who stimulate the mind and uplift it are seldom given a chance.

Instead we have raucous rock and inane rap-type noise accompanying almost every programme.

If I could I would not pay a TV licence but if I tried this at the moment I would be fined. So I am paying for things which I don’t watch. Add to this the salaries paid to presenters and staff.

I am more interested in radio and would willingly pay a licence for that because I listen to radio two to five and find them mostly entertaining and informative, but maybe a little contrived at times. Are all those phone callers genuine?

If the BBC is supposed to educate, inform and uplift it has sadly gone astray and the public are starved of decent music and brain food. Perhaps a 'pay for' scheme might be the answer?

But then if it failed, the truth about BBC TV would come out. It is rubbish!

C K Millward, West Midlands

