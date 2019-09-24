No place is better than home

He clearly didn’t absorb its content and then applied his own logic to what little he had retained of it; but this is what the Remainers so often seem to do, reinvent what Leavers say and then pillory them for what they are supposed to have said.

They like to present themselves as sincere, co-operative and humane, but look more carefully and a rather different picture emerges.

Jo Swinson is a classic example; she loudly proclaims to be standing up for justice and democracy, when, in fact, the opposite is true.

If she gets her way and overturns the Referendum result, what draconian measures will she next take to bring us all to heel. This woman is a menace. For the record, my letter had actually begun, “A Remainer says 'All Leavers should be gassed'", thus my comment about their “negative rhetoric”.

I then criticised JC and Jo Swinson for demanding a meeting with the Queen, when, at 93 and still working, she should not be put under such pressure, and JC, as a Royal Family-hating Republican, should not use her just when it suits him.

I said, “How graceless can people be in their pursuit of power.” But, with pure mendacity, Mr Munro chose to quote me thus, “they accuse Brexit Remainers of being a “leftist minority in pursuit of power.” His words, not mine.

The reason why we Leavers call the Remain camp, “Remoaners” is not so much an insult as a pragmatic response to a section of the population, who have done nothing but complain since June 24, 2016. They see leaving the EU in purely short-term values, not willing to sacrifice the creature comforts of ease of travel, opportunity to study in Europe, freedom to work there (didn’t we always have that?), and, most important of all, (ye gods!) “as much duty free as you like”.

The trivialising of a matter of such import, is quite disgraceful, but always masked by a “Mr nice guy” approach.

Advertising

Scratch the surface of their self-righteousness, and you will often find a deep vein of selfish “me, me” and “I want”.

Mr Munro’s neighbour has it right, when he says “there is nowhere as nice as England.”

What he means is, “There is no place like home” and all of us can identify with that.

Name and address supplied

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.