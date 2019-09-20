John refers to Brexit, saying that it is shameful for anyone showing solidarity with the younger people protesting about the effects that it will have on their inheritance.

It has been widely voiced in all areas of the media that the older generation are wrongly blamed for our present situation.

It has also been stated that a people’s vote should be held, because it would give their opinion a chance to share their views.

Sadly, that is not how democracy works. As it was such an important and crucial vote in the history of our country, perhaps if they hadn’t been so apathetic and bothered to vote, the outcome could have now been different.

Gina Miller, as a businesswoman, and John Major tried unsuccessfully to overturn what was a democratic action, to prorogue Parliament.

She may have a lot of money and the support of a former Prime Minister but challenging the will of the British electorate, and the Queen’s decision to back it, just goes to show that she and her ilk are acting like dictators in this debate.

Martin Eddies, Shrewsbury

