Privatisation is a danger to NHS

A recent report by the Institute for Public Policy Research shows the shocking cost of PFI contracts. Some trusts are spending one sixth of their entire budget repaying these debts – money which would be far better spent on patient care. By the time all of the contracts are paid off, the NHS will have spent £80 billion in return for just £13bn of initial investment.

On a local level, privatisation is damaging the service which patients get. We already fund the NHS through our taxes, but the contracting-out of services to private companies means some procedures are now only available to those able to pay again.

Campaign group We Own It has calculated that NHS privatisation costs us £128 million every week. Privatisation is inefficient. Labour will stop it, reversing the privatisation of the NHS and nationalising PFI contracts.

Bringing our services back into public ownership will be great news for patients, staff, and the public purse!

Shrewsbury and Atcham Labour Party is holding a public meeting about NHS privatisation on Monday, October 14 at 7.30pm at The Gateway.

Speakers include Dr John Lister, national campaigner and co-chair of Keep our NHS Public, and there will be the opportunity for questions. It is free and all are welcome.

Helen Fletcher, on behalf of Shrewsbury and Atcham Labour Party Women’s Forum

