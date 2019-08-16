The day of reckoning will soon be upon us

Boris is intelligent, but a classics degree, a career in journalism and peddling false news will not give the British people a good Brexit. Raab is a lawyer and Sajid Javid made himself rich by selling toxic financial products and avoiding paying UK tax.

Bluster and going around promising extra spending on everything will not last long. The day of reckoning is coming fast. Leaving without a deal will put huge strains on the population, on the Government and Boris and his fellow travellers will have to make many compromises to stay afloat.

Already the pound is weaker, we have a growing trade deficit, car manufacturing jobs are going and new trade deals are proving very difficult to land. Against this background there will be many bad days from 1 November onwards. Just imagine the impact of having to ask the EU central bank to step in to support the pound, TV cameras showing empty supermarket shelves, reports of medical shortages, queues at the ports and many unexpected problems raised by Brexit.

The big Boris lie is “we will get Brexit done”. Leaving on 31 October will not get Brexit done. It will only be the start of the very difficult next stage. Brexit will be the daily news for the next generation. It will take years to sort out new trade deals, all the new bureaucracy, the new alliances and then companies have to travel around the world to try to sign contracts. Trade deals in themselves do not mean more business!

The reality is that the UK is poorer. The 30 years before the referendum the pound to dollar rate averaged 1.66 – today it is 1.22, a 26 per cent devaluation. That will affect everyone one of us, no matter what the saboteurs, the hard Brexiteers tell us.

Bill McClements, Apley

