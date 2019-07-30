Keep dogs cool in the heat

It’s really important that we consider how we can help our beloved dogs stay safe in the heat, particularly as they are just as susceptible to heatstroke and dehydration as us.

First things first, do not leave dogs in hot cars – it may seem obvious but an alarming number of people are still guilty of this. You’ll hear it time and time again, but the temperature in a car during the summer really can be double that of the temperature outside.

If left in hot cars, dogs can overheat which can lead them to lose consciousness. With this in mind, if you’re popping to the shops, leave your dogs at home. If you are travelling with them, make sure you’ve got the windows down or the air conditioning on to help them regulate their body temperature.

Hazy headaches from long days spent in the sun are a common problem in the summer, often caused by dehydration. Your dog is no different and if anything, is more likely to become dehydrated.

To avoid this, ensure that you take a container and some clean water with you wherever you go and keep your dog out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day.

If you’re sitting outside, ensure there is shade for them to relax in and that they still have access to plenty of water.

It’s also worth remembering to walk your dog early in the morning or at the end of the day to avoid the midday sunshine and to prevent their paws getting burnt on the hot ground.

As a rule of thumb, if the ground is too hot for your hands or feet, it’s too hot for your pups. If you’re looking for simple ways to regulate your dog’s temperature, a paddling pool is always a great option – just keep an eye on how much water they are consuming as it is possible for dogs to over-hydrate themselves.

You can also buy cooling mats that stay cool for three to four hours or alternatively, dampen a towel for your dog to lay on in the shade.

Enjoy the sunshine but make sure you and your dog stay safe this summer.

John Burns, veterinary surgeon and founder of Burns Pet Nutrition

