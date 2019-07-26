It all sounds a bit familiar

He goes on to denounce as undemocratic Dr von der Leyen’s election as the only candidate. That’s one more candidate than there was for the leadership of the company calling itself by the question-begging name “the Brexit Party”.

And consider the interesting way in which Dr von der Leyen emerged as a candidate. The presumed front runner, Frans Timmermans, was sidelined because he was too keen on the rule of law for some eastern European parties who seem to see independent judges as enemies of the people, and too keen on immigration.

Hmm, once again, I’m being reminded of something.

Alan T Harrison, West Midlands

