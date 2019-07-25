Sir Kim had no nouse

We are living in the 21st century in the era of massively accelerated knowledge available by the ever evolving micro-chip which is beyond the capabilities of most of us to comprehend, micro-chips which can estimate, evaluate, calculate and enumerate a million facts in a second and send them around the world in another.

Sir Kim is in a position to know all this and must also be aware that the world’s crooks, spies and assassins etc are also interested and already have the ability to rob you of your life savings from 5,000 miles away without you knowing. And, despite our civilisation label, there is nothing we can do about it.

Minutes of a government meeting would be a simple matter.

Nigel Farage once questioned Sir Kim’s attitude and asked “You’re a civil servant, aren’t you supposed to be neutral?” Sir Kim replied: “No. It is our policy that the European Union is a good thing.”

His answer clearly indicates what the ruling elite think about the electorate who pay for their services – zero!

Bob Wydell, Oswestry

