Let’s hope Boris is like Reagan

Apparently back in 2016 he wrote two articles for The Daily Telegraph, one supporting the EU and one against the EU while he made his mind up.

This way, when he eventually decided whose side he would be on during the EU referendum debate, an article would be ready to print.

But according to some sources he only decided to be anti-EU as this would be a quicker way to becoming PM.

Anyway, does the truth really matter? Surely the truth is just an inverted lie made up by your opponents. Now Boris is not as bad as El Trumpo; yet.

But the best we can hope for is that he becomes a sort of Ronald Reagan kind of Prime Minister.

Good Ole Boy Ronnie had a way with words and was a great frontman, but was not that interested in the minutiae of government, so when he got elected El Presidento all he used to do was stroll into the Oval Office in the morning and say, “Okay boys, what have you got for me today?”

His aides would tell him what was happening in the world and what they proposed to do about it.

As he left the room Ronnie would say, “Okay, carry on,” and go for a nice long horse ride.

As long as Boris gets the glory and the photo opportunities then I am sure he will be happy to leave the real work to the grown ups and go and ride his bike or anyone else’s for that matter.

Finally I would like to clarify that the following are not EU rules; yet.

1. UK fishermen can only land fish on the port side of a trawler on Mondays, while standing on one leg whistling La Marseillaise.

2. All Inspector Clouseau films to be banned.

Peter Steggles, Longnor

