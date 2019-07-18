Please be nosey and look out for older neighbours

He’s on the mend thankfully. As we were leaving his property we heard a noise as another elderly veteran fell down the stairs.

We were shocked to find an 82-year-old former KSLI veteran in a very poor state.

He was confused and told us that he hadn’t eaten for 12 days and was trying to get to a shop to buy some apple juice.

He had multiple bruises about his face and he said that he had fallen many times over the last few days in his home.

I asked if we could contact any friends or family? He responded by saying he had no friends and all members of his family were now dead. We immediately called an ambulance and the paramedics were fantastic as they cared for him and took him into their care.

He voluntarily surrendered to their care. As he was leaving in the ambulance, he smiled at us and said: “Thank you for helping me. I can’t look after myself anymore.”

That broke our hearts.

I am so grateful for our NHS. You are all heroes. We need to do so much more for our seniors.

Please be nosey neighbours with regard to our seniors who live on their own.

Mike Avery, Shrewsbury

