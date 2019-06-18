Work together to make world great

Many who were interviewed said that families did not talk of their experiences, they must have been horrific. The horror was experienced by civilians too in their thousands. It continued to a slightly lesser extent, in that it was often hidden in the lives of those who returned apparently unhurt – “we had to get on with it”, was the gist of what some said, both by the returning men and women and their families.

Those who were returned were usually changed to a greater or lesser degree, and not just by the years that passed. Some families crumbled, others looked and stayed strong, but others put on a brave face and did not complain of what they had suffered behind closed doors. The stiff upper lip and demeanour hid mental and physical abuse within families, even of those who presented as examples to others to fashion their lives. The real help needed was not there, and it seems is being reduced now.

People may not need to be in an institute or residential home for a period of time, but it really can be most beneficial to them to open up within a safe, supportive environment. It is certainly a real relief to the families to be able to relax for some days and be themselves, talking openly about how they feel without the worry of upsetting the troubled member of the family.

Let’s work together to make the world a great place to live for everyone, and thank you all who have helped secure freedom for so many down to our great-grandchildren and beyond, and thank you to all the families who still support those who are keeping us safe now and have over the past.

Brenda Flowers, Newport

