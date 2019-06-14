Advertising
Problem with lift at railway station
Having read with interest that our £10 million bridge over the railway received a prestigious national award, I felt moved to write of the events that I, and many others, have witnessed that do not win any humanitarian awards.
On Friday, April 12, my wife and I arrived on the station to find the lift to platform two out of order.
We carried our suitcases down the multitude of stairs, but then witnessed three young mums with toddlers in expensive and heavy pushchairs arrive on platform two from a train bound for Shrewsbury. Finding the lift out of order they tried to summon help three times.
See also:
- Telford's new £10 million footbridge scoops engineering awards
- Telford's new £10 million footbridge hit by flooding problem
- Mystery as Telford footbridge panel found smashed
They eventually had to resort to shouting across to passengers on platform one to ask the female ticket office staff to go over and assist them.
This beggars belief, as you have to ask what would happen when it’s a person confined to a wheelchair?
Will they just be served hot drinks and food until the lift engineer arrives?
What use is architectural appeal then?
Advertising
John Barker, Telford
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment