Problem with lift at railway station

On Friday, April 12, my wife and I arrived on the station to find the lift to platform two out of order.

We carried our suitcases down the multitude of stairs, but then witnessed three young mums with toddlers in expensive and heavy pushchairs arrive on platform two from a train bound for Shrewsbury. Finding the lift out of order they tried to summon help three times.

They eventually had to resort to shouting across to passengers on platform one to ask the female ticket office staff to go over and assist them.

This beggars belief, as you have to ask what would happen when it’s a person confined to a wheelchair?

Will they just be served hot drinks and food until the lift engineer arrives?

What use is architectural appeal then?

John Barker, Telford

