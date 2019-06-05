The sea is not always cleaner on other side

Back in the 1970s, we used to pump our untreated sewage straight into the sea.

It’s only because of EU laws that the UK was forced to clean up its act.

The EU’s 1976 Bathing Water Directive actioned by the European Commission has made our beaches clean, clear and swimmable.

Very important when the low pound results in more people taking holidays in the UK. So when you say “that good fortune ended in 1973 and the evidence is all around you”, I take it you’re not referring to our cleaner beaches?

Friends of the Earth commented: “Without external EU pressure it seems likely standards will slip.

“Remaining will deliver a win-win scenario of cleaner beaches and economic gain for seaside economies.”

And finally, you state you want another 630 MPs like Farage.

I have to point out he is not an MP and hopefully never will be.

Rod Shaw, Shrewsbury

