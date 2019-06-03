Menu

Readers' letters: These are our rights

Readers' letters | Published:

What are the Lords thinking about? A report on pensioners’ so-called perks, they are a right and have been paid for by pensioners when in work.

Free TV licences were given to us by government as a right for services to our country over 50 years. The Government or the BBC have no right to mess with this or it will have 13 million of us contesting any decision to change it. Make us poorer and politicians will feel the backlash.

In the last budget this Government took £3bn from pensioners and gave it to big business and the city. We are not amused. We already receive the lowest ‘just managing’ pension in Europe, without further reductions by our Peers.

Name and address supplied

