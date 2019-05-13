We seem to get the loose change

No-one will claim responsibility for this.

I know because I have approached Shropshire Council and the Co-op, who have a store adjacent to this alleyway, who both deny having responsibility for it, along with feedback from residents and a local councillor.

This has been going on for some years I believe, certainly eight plus years, and the council have made repairs to it over time. So what is it going to take? Someone falling and hurting themselves before this path is repaired?

The Shropshire Star has had a lot of news in it in regards to upgrading certain rail stations in the area ie: Wellington.

What about others like ours here in Shifnal?

There is no disabled access, there is no lift, no help to get over to the other platform.

Seems to me that money is being spent in other parts of Shropshire.

Yet all we get here is the loose change at the bottom of the council’s coffers.

Ken Poole, Shifnal

