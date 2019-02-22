Refreshing to see protests

To me this shows that they are listening and learning and are absolutely right to be concerned. It is their future that is under threat and they will have to live in it if we fail to address the problem now.

We should be investing everything in clean energy not coal. Wind, solar and tidal power will always be with us. Our largest wind power has just started up and will supply power for up to a million houses. People complain about them spoiling the countryside, if we don't change our ways the countryside will be changed for the worst.

Terry Hillier, Four Crosses