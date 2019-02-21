Division is running through

Irrespective of the many rights and wrongs in the arguments, one thing is abundantly clear in the EU debates: we have division and rancour running through our politics and communities.

Across all media there is a deluge of vituperative and poisonous comment and few facts.

Decency and respect, patience and control in debate seem to have been sacrificed in favour of howling rage, insults, scarcely veiled threats and trial by keyboard.

This is unhealthy for anyone who wants to listen and learn and understand the facts. It is anti-social behaviour and bad for our democracy scaring off reasonable people from positive engagement.

We need to calm the most extreme voices before mindless violence becomes the language of the UK.

Be respectful, be tolerant of opposing views, agree to disagree but keep it polite and peaceful. Don't lower your own standards for the wilfully ignorant who only know aggression and violence as their way of communication toward others.

